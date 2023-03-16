President Museveni has lashed out at western countries for trying to impose homosexuality on other people including Africans.

Speaking a special parliamentary session at Kololo independence grounds on Thursday, Museveni said sex in Uganda and other countries in Africa is confidential and that it should remain the same.

“Is it(homosexuals) by nature or by nurture? We need to answer those questions. This deviant is it by nature or by nurture. We need a medical opinion on that, he said.

The head of state explained that although Europeans marry their cousins and near relatives, that doesn’t mean that Africans, especially Ugandans, should embrace such a culture , which he said is not correct.

“Here to marry within the clan is taboo. Should we impose sanctions on them for marrying relatives? So, we should put sanctions on those who are marrying their cousins in other parts of the world? If they are marrying their cousins that is their problem. Sex in Uganda is confidential,” he said.

“Even heterosexuals do it confidentially. How do we come to know that you are a homosexual unless you publicise it? We shall discuss all these.”

For the last few weeks, Uganda was dominating the headlines for introducing a law that seeks to punish homosexuality.

The push to reintroduce a law to tackle homosexuality has been engineered by leaders of various religions and Parliament.

Uganda is among 77 countries that criminalise gay and lesbian practices, according to the United Nations.

Recently, the government said it reviewed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 in accordance with section 76 of the Public Finance and Management Act, 2015.

Prepared by Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, the new bill seeks to criminalise homosexuality as well as its promotion and financing.

The bill has the overall objective including to establish a comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect the traditional family through prohibiting sexual relations between persons of the same sex, strengthening the nation’s capacity to deal with emerging threats to the traditional family.

It is also aimed at protecting the cherished culture of Uganda and protecting children and youth who are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

The bill also intends to prohibit marriage between persons of the same sex and penalize homosexual behavior and related practices.

It provides a fine of Shs100 million for an entity promoting homosexuality, whether through printing of materials, funding, hosting or complicity, as well as deregistration of such organisation’s chief executive.

There is a provision of five-year imprisonment for anyone convicted of attempted or actual procurement of homosexuality while anyone found guilty of conducting/contracting same-sex marriage risks 10-year imprisonment