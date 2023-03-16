By Nalwadda Nsangi

Police have recovered two guns from Nyara Cell in Maracha District in two separate incidents. An SAR with four rounds of ammunition, and an AK-47 with 5 rounds of ammunition were recovered following a joint security operation conducted on March 14.

The find comes days after renowned local businessman, Mohamad Abiriga, was robbed of Shs 50m at gunpoint on his way home.

According to the West Nile police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia, no arrests have been made yet as investigations continue to recover more guns. She appealed to the populace to stay vigilant and report all illegal guns to the police.

Angucia says the presence of unauthorised weapons within the community facilitates the increase of crime.

“When these guns remain in the hands of wrong elements, they are used to terrorize the community through acts of thuggery, armed robbery, and murders,” she said. “Right now, we have removed two deadly weapons from the community.”

Angucia says the porosity of Uganda’s borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan has worsened the proliferation of illicit weapons within the region.

“Our region (West Nile) borders DR Congo and South Sudan where there are a number of rebel activities going on and arms are not centrally controlled. Hence, many guns find their way to this region and are sold cheaply to our people who use them in search for survival,” Angucia said.