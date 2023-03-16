President Museveni has directed the State House Comptroller to ensure each of the four families that lost student when a truck rammed into a school in Gomba to be paid shs4 million.

In the same directive, the president directed that each family of the 14 students who were injured in the accident is paid shs1 million.

“The Prime Minister and Attorney General should get in touch with the families of the deceased and those injured to ensure the truck owners compensate the families of the victims in accordance with the law,”Museveni said on Thursday as he addressed parliament.

The Tuesday accident saw a truck registration number, UBL 790J ram into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District.

“It’s alleged that the Sino truck driver lost control and rammed into the school fence, proceeded through to the school computer lab that was occupied by students, killing three students on spot and injuring eighteen (18) others,” Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck has since been arrested.