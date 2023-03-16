The 21 year old man who was killed on Wednesday when a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into vehicles at Kabalagala Police Station was a son to a magistrate.

The Nile Post has learnt that Collin Lokeris who died on the spot during the accident was a son to Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate, Teko Lokeris but also a grandson to the minister of state for Minerals, Peter Lokeris.

The 21 year old according to police died when the speeding vehicle, registration number UBG 811C he was driving failed to negotiate a corner and rammed into Kabalagala police station.

“The deceased was driving from Ggaba side heading to Kampala at a high speed, but failed to negotiate the corner at Kabalagala Police Station, lost control, and hit parked vehicles at the station, killing him instantly and seriously injuring the co-driver,” traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said in a statement on Wednesday.

She noted that the injured co-driver has been admitted to Nsambya Hospital for treatment as investigations into the exact cause of the accident continue.