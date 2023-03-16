The Bank of Uganda (BoU) has confirmed the issuance into circulation Ugandan Shillings banknotes bearing the signature of the deputy governor, Michael Atingi-Ego.

The Central Bank confirmed the development in a notice issued on Thursday, in which it also noted that the banknotes will bear a year of print-2022.

“The public is hereby advised that BoU has issued into circulation banknotes, in the various denominations, that bear the signature of the deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego and the year of print-2022,” BoU said in a notice.

Recently, banknotes signed by the deputy governor have been circulating, leaving some Ugandans wondering about the legal status of notes signed by the late governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

However, BoU says all banknotes in circulation bearing the late Mutebile’s signature and associated with the earlier years of print, shall remain legal tender.

”These banknotes will continue to be issued in circulation alongside those bearing the signature of the deputy governor,” the central bank noted, adding, “The public is therefore advised to continue using all the banknotes in circulation to make and/or receive payments,”

BoU, periodically prints and re-prints Uganda Shilling banknotes bearing the signatures of the governor and the Bank secretary, to meet the country’s cash requirements.

In the absence of the governor, the deputy governor may sign in his or her place.

Uganda has banknotes in six denominations including 1000, 2000, 5000, 10000, 20000 and 50000.