One person has been pronounced dead and another injured following an accident at Kabalagala Police Station along Ggaba Road.

The incident, according to PRO traffic and road safety ASP Faridah Nampiima, happened after a speeding Mercedes Benz UBG 811C that was driving from Ggaba side heading to Kampala at a high speed failed to negotiate the corner at the Kabalagala Police Station.

The car also failed to break, hitting several cars on its way and killing the driver. The person who occupied the co-drivers seat survived with several injuries.

“It’s alleged that the driver (yet to be identified) died on spot. The deceased was driving from Gabba side heading to Kampala at a high speed, but failed to negotiate the corner at Kabalagala Police Station, lost control, and hit parked vehicles at the Station, killing him instantly and seriously injuring the co-driver,” a traffic police statement reads in part.

“The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem examination while the injured victim is admitted at Nsambya Hospital for treatment,” the statement continues.