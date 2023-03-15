By Robert Kigongo

Youth and stakeholders will on Monday, March 20, descend on Kololo Independence Grounds celebrate the fourth National Career Guidance Day.

The day has been marked by the Ugandan government since it was recognised on December 5, 2019 that youth need guidance to make right career choices. This in turn would enable Uganda to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4 and 8) and assure the youth a better tomorrow.

National Career Guidance Day is marked by government ministries, the private sector and corporate world Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). This year’s theme is “The Mindset Revolution.”

Next Media will be among the private sector organisations deliberating at the national career guidance day.

The event will aim to enable students understand the labour market, education systems and to establish strategic business partnership connections to curb the skyrocketing unemployment levels in Uganda today.

The speakers will strive to encourage youth engagement in their communities to the betterment of Uganda.