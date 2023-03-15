The Beera Steady campaign launch on Tuesday, May 14, 2023, marked a significant milestone in Uganda’s fight against online fraud.

The event, attended by key players in the industry, including campaign initiators Next Media, Uganda Communications Commission – UCC, Equity Bank Uganda, Uganda Bankers’ Association, Bank of Uganda, MTN Uganda, and Airtel Uganda, was broadcast live on NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, NBS Sport, and various TV and radio stations across Uganda, as well as streamed via Afro Mobile.

The ‘Beera Steady – Be Better’ Twitter Space, moderated by NBS business journalist Jackie Mutesi, later followed the campaign launch. The Space discussed the cashless economy and how to safeguard Ugandans against fraudsters.

The discussion was attended by industry experts such as Danze Edwin, the Next Media Chief Marketing Officer, and Ellis Ralph Akorabirungi, the Bank of Uganda Ag. Head Public Awareness Section, and Moses Nsiima, the Equity Bank Uganda Head of Risk.

During the discussion, the experts reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the money of Ugandans and urged the public to join in the fight against fraudsters. The ‘Beera Steady – Be Better’ campaign will focus on educating and spreading information to help Ugandans stay alert while dealing with online transactions.

“Congratulations to the team for the wonderful launch of Beera Steady. Our role is to provide support and information. Bank of Uganda is committed to safeguarding the money of Ugandans,” said Ellis Ralph Akorabirungi – Ag. Head Public Awareness Section.

The team from Next Media leading the campaign is optimistic that the well-planned campaign, which has already garnered massive support from partners and the public, will be fruitful and bring positive change to the digital transaction space.

It is essential to note that online fraud is a significant challenge that requires vigilance and caution from everyone. With campaigns like ‘Beera Steady – Be Better’ and platforms like the ‘Beera Steady – Be Better’ Twitter Spaces happening every Tuesday from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the NBS TV Twitter handle, everyone can stay informed and take steps to protect themselves from online fraud. Join the online conversation using the hashtag #BeeraSteady.