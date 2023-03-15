A deoxyribonucleic acid(DNA) expert has testified and pinned suspects in the case of kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019

On Wednesday, 61 year old Geoffrey Onen, the head of the DNA laboratory at the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya testified as the 18th prosecution witness and he presented the DNA analysis report of a number of samples picked from the deceased, the suspects and the crime scene among other places.

He said he received in form of exhibits from police, the blood swabs from Kitayimbwa and Nagirinya, car jerk with suspected blood stains recovered from the deceased’s vehicle, flowerly jacket belonging to Nagirinya, her dress, bra, knicker, another jacket, a brown wallet(belonging to Kitayimbwa) and swab of suspected blood stains from the behind seat of the vehicle.

Led by state prosecutor Timothy Emeri, Onen told court that they also took blood samples from all the suspects, analysed Kitayimbwa’s t-shirt, jean pants, underwear, tooth brush got from Kasolo’s house, panga got from the roof of Johnson Lubega’s home in Nabbingo, Nagirinya’s artificial hair, nail clippings, a bottle of Nivana water found in the car, swabs from the vehicle’s steering wheel and a pack of Pick and Peel juice which was also found in the vehicle.

The witness told court that all the samples were carefully analysed in the laboratory in a bid to find matching DNAs.

“There was extremely strong generic evidence for the preposition that the deceased Nagirinya Maria was the donor of the DNA profile recovered from the blood stain exhibits found on the car jerk and the blood stains found in the left behind seat of the vehicle,” the 61 year old biochemist with a degree from the Kharkov University in Ukraine.

He noted that the DNA analysis also indicated that Kitayimbwa’s blood stains were found on the car jerk.

The witness also told court that the DNA of some of the suspects matched with some of the items found at the scene.

The trial judge, Isaac Muwata has adjourned the case to tomorrow, Thursday.

The case

Five suspects including Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga road.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Emeri lead the prosecution by the state whereas Julius Sserwambala is the lawyer for the accused.