The implementers of Parish Development Model (PDM) have been urged to emphasise generation of data and evidence for the programme to yield intended goals.

The call was made on Tuesday by Dr Maria Nantongo, a researcher and lecturer at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), during a PDM evaluation research project inception held at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala.

Nantongo noted that the previous national development programmes have not been able to hit the expectations because they lacked the support of data and evidence, and said the current PDM implementers need to learn from the previous programmes.

She added that it is time to move into an era where researchers can actually work together with those that are in the field to ensure that they learn since research is about learning.

”We learn what’s working, what’s not working and how can we improve what’s not working or how can we strengthen that which is working well. So, that’s the reason why we are here. It‘s really an evidence-based decision making platform that takes together all these stakeholders,” Nantongo said.

She added, “We want to learn a lesson with the current programme from the previous ones. We want to know how the PDM is working, what lessons can be learnt and also learn about what we do not know.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of PDM at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Asia Kinaabi noted that so far, 98 Saccos have been formed and set up on IFMS, covering 22,787 households in 98 parishes of Kampala.

She noted that it is important for all stakeholders to explore how best to reduce poverty among the urban poor, but more so to have a uniform insight about the PDM, including by understanding challenges faced by the Kampala communities, but more so the households, individuals and families that the leaders represent.

She further explained that unlike previous programmes like Youth Livelihoods Programme, Operation Wealth Creation, PDM has made it possible for beneficiaries to manage their businesses, an approach she believes will yield results.

”It’s the people themselves who are managing their own SACCO businesses. So, we assume this bottom-up approach will yield results unlike other earlier programmes which were from the top to the bottom,” Kinaabi said.

The meeting brought together a consortium of researchers from the Department of Economics, Makerere University Business School, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Makerere University and the Department of Economics, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

The researchers received funding to implement a one-year research project titled; Reducing poverty among the urban poor in Uganda: Evaluating the Effectiveness and Inclusiveness of the Parish Development Model.

The research grant is from the Network for Impact Evaluation Researchers in Africa (NIERA), with support from the Hewlett Foundation.