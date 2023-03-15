The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has said she has purchased 500 iron sheets to be returned to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

This comes weeks after her name appeared among top government officials implicated in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in the Karamoja-sub region.

Recently, the Speaker confirmed that the iron sheets had been delivered to her constituency, but said she had ordered they be donated to schools in Bukedea.

“If there was any diversion, it is not anybody’s fault, I saw iron sheets in Bukedea, I didn’t ask for them, but I ordered that they should be given to schools innocently. I didn’t open a shop to sell them, but they were given to government schools.” Among told Parliament last month.

While chairing Wednesday’s plenary, Among told Parliament that she had decided to purchase 500 iron sheets and return them to the OPM to clear her name out of accusations that she had diverted the iron sheets meant for Karamoja’s vulnerable people.

“l don’t want to be accused of grabbing iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.” Among said.

It should be remembered that in January, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Goretti Kitutu requested 12,200 iron sheets through the OPM, claiming they were to be given to Karamoja vulnerable people.

However, it was later discovered that the iron sheets had fraudulently ended up in the hands of top government officials.

There have since been calls from members of the public and the affected beneficiaries, for the officials involved in the iron sheets saga to be reprimanded.

The latest development comes days after police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed that they had kicked off investigations into the mismanagement of relief items including iron sheets and goats meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the police mouthpiece noted that they will be continuing to pursue an inquiry into the saga.

“We are continuing to pursue a joint led prosecution inquiry into the alleged theft of iron sheets for Karamoja. The president directed for an expeditious inquiry into the allegations and this followed increased complaints from the intended beneficiaries and other concerned citizens,” Enanga said.