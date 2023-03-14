A translator cum transcriber has testified against the five suspects accused of masterminding the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019.

The 42 year old female translator who had earlier asked court to have her identity concealed over security reasons testified as the 17th witness and told court that in February this year, she was directed by her boss to help transcribe but also translate into English from Luganda and Lusoga a video and audio recording in which the five suspects were captured confessing to the kidnap and murder.

“I first transcribed the recordings verbatim in Luganda and Lusoga and then translated the content into English. I then printed copies of the translated information,” the witness who said has a degree in development studies, certificate in artistic elements of speech and simplifying English language from the BBC and Deutsche Welle told court.

Pins suspects

In evidence that pinned each of the suspects accused of the murder, the witness mentioned names as provided in the video recording captured at the different scenes as they confessed to the kidnap and subsequent murder.

The witness narrated to court what each suspect was saying in response to questions from detectives as they were being taken to the different scenes of the crime for reconstruction in Busega where they picked the two boda bodas for transporting them, Lungujja where they kidnapped the victims from, along Mukono-Kayunga road where they allegedly killed and dropped the bodies, Namanve where they dropped the panga and a jacket worn by one of the suspects and then Nateete where they abandoned the vehicle after killing the duo.

During cross examination, the witness told court that whereas she doesn’t have any certificate in Luganda and Lusoga proficiency apart from studying the former language in her senior four, she is a certified translator from the Makerere University Institute of Languages .

She had earlier told court that she has been at the job of translation for the last 17 years.

The trial judge, Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to tomorrow, Wednesday, March, 15, for further hearing.

The case

Five suspects including Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanaga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga road.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya and Timothy Emeri lead the prosecution by the state whereas Julius Sserwambala is the lawyer for the accused.