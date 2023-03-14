President Museveni has extended the contract of AIGP Joseph Mugisa, the police’s fire and rescue services director.

Mugisa’s contract expired earlier this year and he handed over office to his deputy, Senior Commissioner of Police, Hassan Kihanda.

Consequently, IGP John Martins Okoth Ochola appointed Senior Commissioner of Police, James Apora as the acting police fire and rescue services director.

However, according to sources, the president has now extended the contract for the Police’s fire and rescue services director to see him bounce back .

This website has also learnt that in the same vein, the president has extended the contract for AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the director for legal services in police.

The contracts

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the police force.

Once an officer at this rank clocks 45 years of age, he or she is given a three year contract and thereafter renewable for two years per contract.

In the past one and a half years, President Museveni has refused to extend the contracts of at least eight police directors including Grace Turyagumanawe, Godfrey Bangirana, Asuman Mugyenyi , Lemmy Twinomugisha, Asan Kasingye, Andrew Sorowen, Andrew Sorowen and Edward Ochom among others.

At the sendoff ceremonies for these directors, a big number of them shunned the functions at the Police headquarters whereas in one of the speeches, a retiring AIGP asked that the force doesn’t forget them and the services they rendered to the country.

The move not to renew the contracts of these police directors has been explained by those in the know about what happens in the corridors of power as a move aimed at seeing the old dogs out of the Police force by President Museveni to ensure new blood comes into these positions.

Museveni has been seen as one who has a bone to pick with police that he has on several occasions accused of not implementing his directives and to ensure this, he has had to let go of some of the old guards whom he says are not willing to change with the changing world.

However, for some directorates, the president is said to have been reluctant to let go of their heads including AIGP Abas Byakagaba of Counter Terrorism and AIGP Joseph Mugisa of fire and rescue services partly due to their expertise accumulated over time, including specialized trainings in their respective fields.