Kampala metropolitan police is searching for a woman called Bushra Najjuko who disappeared in Kampala city on the eve of her wedding this past weekend.

The 24 year old Najjuko was set to get married to her fiancée identified as Faruk Mugalu in a wedding ceremony on Sunday, March 12 at Katereke cell in Kyengera, along Kampala -Masaka road.

In a statement by the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, “The victim’s mother, Aisha Nalukenge, reported the disappearance of her daughter at Nsangi police station on Friday March 10, 2023, at 9:00 am.”

She told police that her daughter got lost while on her way to Shafuras Bride Make-up shop in Nakivubo for henna treatment.

This incident was also widely shared by family members on social media platforms over the weekend.

It is said that while at Nakivubo, Najjuko reportedly handed over her changing dresses to a one Ali Kivumbi, a boda-boda rider, to take home. She also informed him that she would follow later but never showed up, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Owoyesigire said that police efforts to locate Najjuko have so far been unsuccessful.

“The make shop owner , whom we believe was the last person seen with her. She confirms that they parted ways at the New Taxi Park since they were heading in different directions” Owoyesigire added before urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

“We appeal to the public to help in any way possible to ensure the safe return of Najjuko Bushura to her family,” he appealed.