The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has urged the National Council for Higher Education to be vigilant in upholding education quality standards in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the NCHE’s 20-year celebrations, Mrs. Museveni said the liberalisation of the education sector came with many players opening up higher institutions of learning, which calls for routine monitoring to ensure maximum quality.

“While the increase in the number of institutions expresses accessibility of higher education, I want to challenge NCHE to assure the quality of education and guarantee routine monitoring of the institutions of higher education, to promote the credibility of our education and products,” she said.

However, NCHE Chairman, Prof. Eli Katunguka said that the law that governs the council’s operations lacks teeth, thereby affecting their ability to discipline errant players.

He called for amendments to the law to empower the NCHE to fulfil its regulation mandate.

“As it is, the law does not give us powers of enforcement, which gives institutions a leeway to continue operating even after their closure,” Katunguka said.

The minister pledged her support in pushing for the much-needed amendments to strength the council’s regulatory role.

“As a Ministry, we note the challenges presented by the lacuna in the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, which was amended in 2006. Accordingly, we commit to prioritizing its amendment.

These amendments will help to address the new developments and emerging issues occasioned by the changing education environment in Uganda and beyond.”