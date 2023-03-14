Next Media, with partners Uganda Communications Commission, Bank of Uganda, MTN Uganda, Equity Bank Uganda, Uganda Bankers Association and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance have launched a campaign Beera Steady.

The Beera Steady campaign is aimed at encouraging Ugandans to adopt the use of digital money with requisite knowledge on how to safeguard their money from fraudsters.

Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa emphasised that the future of business is digital and the sooner the Ugandan business community understands and appreciates this, the quicker they will adopt to modern day demands.

Kariisa, opening the function at Next Media Park, noted that while business is increasingly going digital, the common man is yet to be quipped with skills and knowledge on how to protect their investments or avoid being duped.

The message of safeguarding the business community from being duped was reiterated by Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Anthony Kituuka. Kituuka said that Equity Bank had deliberately set out to be the most digitally aligned bank in the market following persistent requests from their clients. He said that one of the areas they worked hard on from the beginning was putting in place safeguards to protect their customers who trusted them with their hard earned money.

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge said that as Uganda’s most widespread telecom with the largest customer base, fighting online fraud is a top priority. She welcomed the campaign of not just getting Ugandans to adopt a digital first business approach but also educating them on how to avoid traps set by unscrupulous people online.

UCC’s Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo said the Beera Steady campaign is part of their initiatives to bring Ugandans up to speed on the benefits and perils that they may face as they transition into a digital business life. She pledged full support for the campaign that empowers Ugandans to take ownership of their digital footprint which will help economically develop the country.

The Beera Steady campaign attracted a wide array of stakeholders in the business community.

Closing of the launch, Minister for ICT and National Guidance and Guest of honour at the Beera Steady launch Dr Chris Baryomunsi, pledged government’s support to the campaign, “I want to pledge that we shall give full support and work together for the success of the campaign.”