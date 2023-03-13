Watu Credit Uganda Limited, an asset financing company that provides boda bodas on loan has set its eye on encouraging more women in the boda boda business.

Recently, women have started engaging in the boda boda business as it continues to be one of the most lucrative livelihoods in the country.

In Kampala alone, it is estimated that there are over 400,000 boda boda riders. However, the majority of these are males, as several factors still lock women out of the business.

The high cost of owning and starting a boda boda business has been a major hindrance to the women inclusion in this business.

In a step to change things within the industry, Watu, on February 8, 2023 opened its all-female operated branch in Kampala. This initiative aims at encouraging more women to enter the male-dominated boda boda industry.

“The all-female branch is intended to encourage more women to come in and enquire about boda bodas and give them more confidence entering the industry,” the company says.

Watu believes women are equally affected by unemployment as men and that they therefore should be given the same opportunities as men as they have the chance to become entrepreneurs.

The company provides boda bodas on loans with interested individuals needing Shs 800,000 minimum downpayment, National ID, two guarantors with National Ids and a mobile money account.

With all requirements in place, it takes applicants only two hours to get their motorcycle.

Interested individuals can have the boda boda loan services by visiting the company branches.