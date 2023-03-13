MTN Uganda Foundation, through its initiative dubbed Access to Health Care, has commissioned a fully equipped sick bay at the government-aided Kashaka Girls Secondary School in Mbarara District in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

The Foundation donated Shs86 million towards completing and equipping the facility last year to stop learners from seeking medical health care externally and focus on their education.

Bryan Mbasa, the Senior Manager at MTN Uganda Foundation said the telecom’s participation in the sick bay initiative is part of its corporate social responsibility aimed at improving the lives of people and communities in which it operates in.

“We at MTN Uganda believe in doing good in the communities and our participation in the completion and equipping of this sickbay is a fulfillment of our aspiration. We believe that this sick bay will reduce the students’ time in seeking treatment out of the school and therefore create more time for learning,” he said.

“We are very proud that we are commissioning this facility at the time we are still celebrating International Women’s Day. Indeed, there was no better period than now in commissioning this facility.”

Mbasa reiterated the MTN Uganda Foundation’s commitment to empowering the lives of the population through various initiatives in health and education among others.

The Ministry of Education and Sports stipulates that all schools, both day and boarding, should have a well-equipped health facility capable of providing basic first aid and primary health care to the students.

Sickbays are also expected to have ample accommodation space and should be run by certified medical personnel. However, most schools have fallen short of this expectation due to various reasons including limited funding.

Sarah Mateke, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs and the chief guest thanked MTN Uganda Foundation for supporting the government in ensuring that students access health care services with ease.

“This facility will indeed help students save time and other risks while seeking health care services outside the school,” he said.

Jolly Kabigumira, the headmistress for Kashaka Girls Secondary School said they are glad with the MTN’s contribution towards improving students learning environment.

MTN Uganda Foundation has for years donated various items to several health facilities to boost access to healthcare services. These include among others: 30 beds to Bwera Hospital in Kasese; and beds, mosquito nets, blankets, and mattresses to Kyenjojo and Bundibugyo Hospitals among others.