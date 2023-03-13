Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man who failed to pay shs1000 for a rolex, a popular egg roll that has become the staple food for many young people in the country was killed by a trader.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the incident happened in Gulu east division in Gulu city when two friends fought over payment of a rolex.

“It happened as one of the locals commonly known as Odong Nyige, a resident of Karom cell, Pece-Laroo Division in Gulu city ordered for a rolex of shs1000 from Emmy’s chapatti point .After eating the rolex, he refused to pay which resulted into a fight,” Enanga said.

Enanga said in the process of the fight, the operator of the chapatti stall, identified as Emmy who had a knife stabbed Odong several times killing him instantly.

The police spokesperson said the suspect has since fled the scene after committing the crime and efforts to look for him have kicked off.

“The man hunt for him has kicked off. You can’t just stab and kill someone like that because of shs1000. These are flimsy disagreements which cannot cost the life of another person.”