The newly consecrated and enthroned Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese Onesimus Asiimwe has been urged to engage in meaningful income generating projects for sustainability of Church ministry and programmes.

The remarks were made during his consecration and enthronement as the sixth Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyasano in Rukungiri Municipality at the weekend.

President Museveni whose message was deceived by the Vice President, Jessica Alupo commended the Church of Uganda for its commitment for teaching people on how they can improve their livelihoods and contribute to the development of the church and the country at large.

Museveni said that the Lord has chosen Bishop Onesimus Asiimwe to lead the people of North Kigezi to righteousness and thanked the House of Bishops for electing him.

He called on all the believers to support the new Bishop so that the diocese can develop. The President later donated a brand new vehicle to the bishop to help him in his ministry.

The Archbishop, Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu asked the new bishop and Christians of North Kigezi Diocese to stand firm and earn honest income so that God can bless them.

“The Church should remain a transformational institution and exploit more opportunities as we serve the community. I thank the government of Uganda for the mutual partnership in bringing services to the people of Uganda,” he said.

Kaziimba warned Christians of North Kigezi to desist from unprofitable and ungodly acts, reminding them that North Kigezi is known for the revival and great missionary work that evangelised the entire world and should be guarded jealously.

In his sermon, Archbishop Emeritus of the Church of Uganda, Henry Luke Orombi asked the new bishop, whom he mentored since 1997, to be a good shepherd and guide God’s people to righteousness without discrimination.

“I got to know bishop Asiimwe as a young man and saw in him a person passionate about evangelism and a rising star in him and I am now happy that the rising star has risen since my prophesy of him becoming a servant of God and a bishop at most has come to pass,” Orombi said.

Bishop Asiimwe said that he will use his time as the bishop of North Kigezi Diocese to focus on evangelism with emphasis to expand the Church both in numbers and infrastructure and also ensure promotion of family values.

“Prayer must be emphasised based on togetherness and unity. I will ensure that all our Schools begin with morning Prayers,” Asiimwe said.

He pointed out areas of specific focus which will include, mission, evangelism and revival, reconciliation, church prayers, clergy meetings, anti-homosexuality and gender-based violence.

Others are: Prayer in schools before opening, improvement of education, strengthening of the Diocesan Sacco, completion of the Diocesan Cathedral, transformation of North Kigezi Health Center IV into a Rural Hospital.