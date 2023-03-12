Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have announced the signing of Alex Isabirye as the team’s new head coach.

The news of the unveiling of the tactician previously at BUL FC was announced on a chilly Sunday afternoon by the Kitende based club.

“Vipers SC have wrapped up the capture of experienced tactician Alex Isabirye from Uganda Premier League side BUL FC,”the club announced through their website.

The development comes barely a week after Brazilian tactician Beto Bianchi Pellister was shown the exit after a dismal display, especially in the CAF Champions League where Vipers are yet to earn a point in the three group stage games so far played.

The club said Isabirye is the direct replacement of the Brazilian who failed to live up to the billing.

‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Vipers Sports Club, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to be here and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of,”Isabirye said of the move to the UPL defending champions

Isabirye has previously won the league with tax collectors URA FC but also won the Uganda Cup with Victoria University and BUL.

He also managed other sides including Kyetume FC, Soana FC, Busoga United and Somali outfit Horseed FC.