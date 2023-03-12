A vegan school, the first of its kind in Uganda has been opened in the country by Luv4All, a charity organization.

Located in Rwamagabo village in Kassanda district, the school serves children from Kafuuda, Lwabaaza, Busuula and Kirundi.

“People in Uganda often suffer infections from the production and consumption of animal products, so the Atlas Vegan Community School teaches not only literacy and numeracy, but also how to eat well,” said Mike Musisi, the Executive Director for Luv4All.

He said that tape worms are common in children whereas zoonotic pathogens like brucellosis frequently infect people because of mostly eating animal products.

There’s bird flu every year, and sleeping sickness caused by the insects that farmed animals attract. Then came COVID-19, and, most recently, another Ebola outbreak. If we can’t get people not just our own community, but the whole world to understand that animal agriculture must be abolished, then these crises will never end. And they will get worse,” Musisi said.

According to the charity organization, the school was also set up to help fight climate change.

“ Experts agree that animal agriculture is one of the single biggest causes of biodiversity loss, deforestation, drought, freshwater pollution, freshwater depletion, and ocean dead zones. It is also the second biggest contributor to climate change, after the energy industry.”

These also argue that animal agriculture also threatens the country’s food security directly.

“Vegan organic agriculture can yield an average of 14,665 kg of food per acre, whereas animal-based agriculture can yield an average of just 349 kg per acre. Therefore, the conversion of animal farms to arable farms is necessary to prevent human starvation.”