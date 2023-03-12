It was full house at Nile Nest Resort, Jinja as thousands turned up for the two-day Vumbula Uganda Festival.

On a clear blue sky Friday afternoon, the festival opened its doors to festival-goers who had descended from all walks of life upon Jinja, for the country’s biggest tourism and culture event.

As anticipated, the Nile Special-sponsored event was a whole vibe, with breathtaking entertainment from a host of deejays, musicians and emcees who showcased their assets of talent on three stages.

From the tourism and cultural activities to food stalls and to the lights, everything was close to perfect, giving the festival-goers an exceptional experience worth their billing.

Earlier on day one (Friday), renowned singer Omutume Planet of ‘Chai wenjaye’ set pulses racing with his mind-blowing performance. Several mcees including MC Casmir also perfomed.

The Friday night even got better as DJ Roja set the festival on fire with a dope mix that left many yearning for more.

Day two started off with attendees enjoying an amazing experience on River Nile, with a cruise on the river, bungee jumping and other activities.

By sunset, the grounds were full to capacity as more acts including Zahara Toto graced the stage to entertain the Vumbulans.

The talented Joshua Baraka of trending ‘Nana’ song was the main act on day two, and as expected, served the crowds with his amazing vocals.

Recently, Vumbula has become a go-to festival, especially if you are looking to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, art, culture, and music, all spiced with tourism exhibitions and live band performances from top Ugandan musicians and deejays.

According to the festival founder, Peter Muwanguzi famously known as Demo, Vumbula and their partners are committed to making the even bigger in the coming editions.