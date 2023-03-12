The NRM deputy Secretary-General Rose Namayanja Nsereko has advised Adventists to join political leadership instead of leaving it to those that are perceived as unethical.

“Politics is a dirty game because you the clean people avoid it. So embrace this political space to make your nation better,”Namayanja said.

She was on Saturday speaking as chief guest as Ascending Orion choir celebrated 30th anniversary at Luweero Seventh day Adventist church.

The NRM deputy Secretary General said the Adventists’ morals and values are what is much needed to make the country’s politics clean and urged them not to sit back and watch as things unfold but rather participate.

She also urged fellow Christians to undertake poverty alleviation programs put up by government like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga.

“Embrace government programs before you start listening to propaganda and lies surrounding these initiatives. The emanating challenges shall be dealt with as programs go along.”

Namayanja assured Christians that government is fully committed to improving the lives of the ordinary people by boosting their incomes.

She asked parents to remain vigilant and guide their children on the issues to do with drug abuse.

“Teach your children to shun drug abuse and alcohol because they are very dangerous to their lives. They can easily destroy their future dreams.”

On behalf of her family, Namayanja contributed shs.3 million and shs10 million from the NRM Secretariat towards the activities of the Ascending Orion Ministries.