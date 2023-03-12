Songstress Cindy Sanyu has advised Ugandan women not to join feminism, saying it is a lonely and sad life there.

Recently, there has been a growing number of women in the country advocating for women rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes.

However, in her Women’s Day message shared on social media, Cindy said she was against the idea of feminism.

The mother of one, argued that there is a lot of suffering in feminism, and advised women not to join the movement.

She further said that feminism only works well for lesbians.

“Since the other day I was wondering what to tell women (specifically) for Women’s Day. So, after a lot of thought, this is my message to women. Unless you’re lesbian, don’t join feminist movement, you will end up sad, alone and lonely. No joke.” Cindy stated.

Whereas many agreed with her, some called her out and suggested her comments were glamourising abuse towards lesbians.

To this, she maintained, “I have nothing against lesbians, at least the boundaries there are clear but this so-called feminism creates wars that don’t exist.”