By Richard Oyel

The second victim of the Kosiroi shooting in which Karamojong warriors ambushed a Tororo cement truck last week has passed on at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

In last week’s attack, the armed warriors ambushed the cement truck on its way from Kosiroi mining site and shot at the occupants of the vehicle killing the driver Ali Wawuyu whereas Kenneth Wesonga was rushed to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Whereas 38 year old Wesonga had shown great improvement after medics conducted a surgery on him, he passed on .

“By yesterday he had stabilized which allowed him to take some oral sips,” a doctor at Moroto Hospital who preferred anonymity told Nile Post

“He suddenly developed symptoms of organ failure before he was transferred to ICU. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, he wasnt able to survive.”

Eyewitnesses say the victims were shot by armed warriors adorning military attire, using it for camouflage

“They were dressed in military regalia while committing this offense. The army leadership need to take quick action to remove these uniforms from civilian possession,” one Simon Loduk said.

The incident has sent shock among truck drivers with some of them threatening to quit the job

“It is going to be impossible to work under the current circumstances. Government needs to take quick action against criminals using illegal guns to terrorize innocent citizens, ” Salim Kasim, a truck driver working for Tororo Cement said.

“There’s growing gun violence in Karamoja today, especially Tapac where Kosiroi mining site is located. We call on government to intervene.” Zulhaq Siraj, a mining consultant revealed.

Family members gathered today in Campswahili as they made burial arrangements for the deceased, who will be laid to rest in Amudat district

Police has promised to bring the culprits to book

“A number of material evidences were recovered from the scene and will help police to conduct further investigation,” Mike Longole, the Karamoja police spokesperson told the Nile Post.