President Museveni has flown to Algeria for a three day state visit on the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In a statement by State House, during the visit, Museveni and his host will witness the signing of a number of memorandum of understanding between various sectors from the two countries.

The heads of state will also attend the first ever business forum between Algeria and Uganda in Algiers.

“Uganda and Algeria enjoy warm and fraternal bilateral relations. The two countries have strong regional, continental and international cooperation especially through regional and international organizations such as the African Union(AU), the African Continental Free Trade Area(AFCFTA) and the United Nations,” the statement said.

Last year, the president received a Special Envoy from Algeria, Ramtane Lamamra who is also the North African country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs at his country home in Rwakitura.

During the meeting, Museveni lobbied the Algerians to invest in Uganda especially in agricultural value addition but also asked the North African country to start importing milk from Uganda.

“We have a lot of milk here. Please, come and buy our milk because I am told you import it from Europe. We don’t have any food problem in Uganda. The only problem we have now is fuel prices,” Museveni told his guest.

Currently, trade between Uganda and Algeria is minimal with the East African country export to Algeria products including cocoa, coffee and tea.

On the other hand, Algeria’s imports to Uganda are also minimal.

Uganda opened its first ever mission in Algeria in Algeria but even after that, trade between the two countries has not been at its best majorly because of the limited infrastructural connectivity.

On the three day visit, the two countries are expected to further open up their respective countries to ensure more trade.

It is also expected that during the visit, President Museveni will among other makes a strong case for Uganda’s coffee and milk to Algerians.