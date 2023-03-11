This week has been all lovey-dovey for the female gender. A whole day to celebrate this wonderful gender. A gender rendered a blessing to the universe.

Women make the world go round. Some of the biggest wars in the world stemmed from one man admiring the other’s woman. Women are special.

After we have admired and given them their flowers, let’s clarify that the number of women globally is higher than that of men. Uganda, in particular, has way more females than males.

Last we checked, the ratio in Uganda is about 4:1. For every four women, there is one man. And that right there is the reason for the hard conversation. The question is, are we ready?

Hear me out! If there are four women for every man, what makes you think your man is dealing with just you? What special thing do you bring to the table that won’t allow him to reach out to the other three on standby?

Why are you still fighting that woman taking your man’s attention instead of having a conversation with him and finding out what exactly they are giving him that you don’t?

Why did you stop doing the things you were doing for him when you had just met? Why is sex so boring and limited now? Why are you complaining about the things you knew about before he made the relationship a serious one?

What happens when they make you the official woman? Don’t complain if it is you that changed. Children were in the plan, but so were the premium BJs. Find a way to deliver on both.

Is your pride blocking that conversation? Are you too proud to ask your man why he seems to be taken by the other woman? There are lines we can’t cross as people, but if you can bend your ego and deliver, I don’t see why not.

Women also need to know that sharing is caring. Sometimes you know there are certain things you have not done for your man sexually. Some women have a terrible gag reflex. So if your man explains that that is the only reason he got a helper, try to understand.

If your man’s second round goes for more than 40 minutes, and you also complain your way out of the session and leave him with blue-balls, it’s okay for him to have the first round at home and go the 40 minutes with number two.

Women complain about cheating not because of the sex but mostly of how much they think the man is spending on the other woman. Don’t argue.

If the man is wealthy to take on this ratio problem, he should be allowed to help. Women need this care and attention. As a gender, holding each other’s hand could be the solution instead of making everything about equality.

Till next time, let’s share.