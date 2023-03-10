By Freda Ajok

In the current digital era, we share a great deal of private information online without even giving it a second thought. Knowing the potential risks associated with sharing too much data is crucial.

The vulnerability of our online data has recently been exposed by data breaches and cyberattacks, underscoring the importance of being cautious with the information we share online.

Cybercriminals may abuse personal information like name, address, email, phone number, and credit card information for a variety of fraudulent activities. Once in the wrong hands, this information poses a risk for identity theft, financial loss, and a variety of other security issues.

Additionally, social media platforms gather and keep track of a ton of personal information about their users that can be used for political campaigns and targeted advertising. Furthermore, it can be difficult to manage who has access to our information because third-party apps and services that use our data may sell it to other businesses.

It’s important to exercise caution when posting information online, especially on social media sites. You should exercise caution when posting private information online, such as your social security number, birthdate, and financial details. It’s also a good idea to check the privacy settings on your social media accounts and restrict who can access what data.

To prevent unauthorised access to your information, you must also use strong passwords and turn on two-factor authentication on your accounts. Additionally, you should refrain from opening attachments or clicking links from unidentified sources because they might be infected with malware that jeopardises your security.

These were the main points that came out of the Friday night NBS Tech Plus Twitter Spaces discussion with attorney Louis Kizito, partner Pentagon Advocates, and co-founder Kweli Shop, Stephen Obeli Somebody.

Take the aforementioned actions to protect yourself in the digital age, Be part of the next episode of the NBS Tech Plus next Friday at 7pm.