The Office of the Prime Minister and the European Union have under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda(DINU) has augmented police operations in Karamoja sub-region with several donations.

As part of this donation, DINU has constructed seven police posts and staff quarters in the districts of Abim, Amudat, Karenga, Kotido, Moroto,Napak and Nakapiripirit.

DINU has also donated 14 motorcycles to aid police in its operations in the sub-region aimed at ensure peace and stability.

Speaking during the handover of the 14 motorcycles to the deputy Inspector General of Police at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Nadia Canata, the head of sustainable development at the European Union mission in Uganda said the donation is part of their efforts to ensure total stability returns to Karamoja.

“To make everything possible in an area like Karamoja, we need security and stability. This is a precondition for the social and economic development of the area. This is the reason we are working with police as a foundation to ensure security and stability. What we are doing is cementing all the other components of the DINU project,”Canata said.

DINU is a 150.6 million Euros government project initiated in 2017 supervised by the OPM and supported by the European Union aimed at consolidating stability in Northern Uganda, eradicate poverty and under-nutrition and strengthen the foundations for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

Speaking at the function, Mayanja Gonzanga, a commissioner from the Office of the Prime Minister who represented the Permanent Secretary said the issue of police presence in Northern Uganda, especially, Karamoja is very important and such donations will ensure that.

He however called for proper accountability by the beneficiaries

“This kind of investment requires a high level of accountability and in this we need to make sure to ensure whatever has been given to us is maintained to be best of our ability. We have noted that various entities are facing challenges with managing infrastructure. Facilities are established but are then abandoned to turn them into white elephants,” Gonzaga said.

“We have seen health facilities and schools among other facilities put up and abandoned. As we hand over these facilities we request the issue of operation and maintenance are taken seriously and will help us justify more support from EU and other funding agencies.”

He also called for appropriate use of equipment and infrastructure to ensure beneficiaries get the best out of them.

“We don’t want to see a motorcycle meant for security of Karamoja is used for other purposes. These facilities and equipment should be put to good use.”

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime said the support has come at the right time and will greatly help in supporting their enforcement operations.

“These contributions by the EU and Office of the Prime Minister represent a long standing relationship between them and the police. This donation is very timely because accommodation and transport are some of the biggest areas where the police lags behind. These are one of the salient areas that if you provide, you will have contributed a lot to policing in this country particularly in Karamoja. We are thankful for the donation,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

He noted that the donation will help boost the police efforts in ensuring security and stability in Karamoja.

The Deputy IGP assured the donors that the equipment will not go to waste.

“We are not going to abandon them but will facilitate our policing efforts in Karamoja and make them much better.”