Microsoft, the technology giant, is making significant changes to its Windows Insider program in anticipation of the launch of Windows 12. The program allows users to download and test upcoming versions of the operating system before they are released to the public.

Microsoft has announced the addition of a new channel, the Canary channel, to the program, which will allow users to test the newest and potentially most unstable versions of the OS. The Canary channel is similar to beta and developer versions of web browsers that offer early access to new features in development.

The program has multiple release channels, and members can choose one based on how early in development they want the release to be. The Beta channel and Release Preview channel allow testers to try out stable versions of new features. However, the Canary channel is likely to be unstable and come with little documentation.

Microsoft has warned that the Canary channel may offer new versions with significant changes for the platform, such as changes to the Windows kernel or new APIs. Some new features introduced in this channel may never see the light of day for the general public and could be abandoned during development. Therefore, users who choose to test the Canary channel should expect unstable performance and potentially unusable versions of the operating system.

The introduction of the Canary channel suggests that Microsoft is preparing for the launch of Windows 12, which will focus heavily on AI. Microsoft intends to offer the first builds of Windows 12 in this new channel.

The launch of Windows 12 is not expected before 2024, and the changes to the Insider program indicate that Microsoft is working to develop a stable and robust version of the operating system. The Insider program is a vital part of Microsoft’s development process for its Windows operating system as it allows the company to identify and address issues before they affect the general public.