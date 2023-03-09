Uganda Premier League defending champions, Vipers Sports Club have parted ways with head coach Beto Bianchi after just two months in charge.

The club announced the development in a statement issued on Thursday.

”Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect,” the club announced on its website.

“The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours,” the statement further reads.

Bianchi was appointed on January 10, 2023 to replace Roberto Oliviera alias Robertinho who had joined Tanzanian outfits, Simba SC.

However, since his appointment, Bianchi’s performance has been far from impressing, which could have triggered the club management to terminate his contract.

Under the Brazilian tactician, Vipers have played seven games, losing three and drawing three.