Police have cleared a one Dr. Igeme Katagwa, who was accused by his wife of being homosexual and molesting their two children.

According to police, the Director of Public Prosecution dropped the case files in which Sarah Nalwoga Igeme accused her husband Dr. Igeme Katagwa of aggravated defilement and sodomy of their two children, a boy aged 15 and a girl aged 13, because they were malicious and fabricated.

“We would like to inform the public that it is the 3rd occasion that this matter is coming up. In the two previous complaints, the complainant was found to have maliciously fabricated the allegations against her husband, after no proof of inappropriate or sexualised behaviour was established between her husband and their two children,” reads part of the statement by police spokesperson Fred Enanga after the woman released another audio accusing the husband.

Enanga said that the directorate of CID has been investigating this matter and that the facts gathered indicate that around March, 2021, a one Sarah Nalwoga Igeme, a wife to Dr. Igeme Katagwa, accused her husband, whom she claims is gay, for sexually molesting both their daughter and son. As a result, the mother, father and children were interviewed by a specialist CID team trained to investigate incidents of child sexual abuse.

He revealed that the two children were temporarily separated from their parents and placed under a neutral home. A counsellor was attached to them for psychosocial counselling services for the entire period, away from their home in Ssekiwanga village, in Bwebajja.

“From the interviews and findings, the counsellor did not find any signs of physical or sexual abuse, but she indicated that they had signs of psychological torture, as a result of abuse from their mother. The victims were also examined by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital, and none of them found any evidence of alleged physical and sexual abuse. The posterior tissues and petulant anal sphincter, were normal with no signs of physical and sexual abuse,” Enanga said.

In addition, the girl’s private parts were examined further, and her hymen was discovered to be still intact. In addition, laboratory findings on HIV, Hepatitis B, and blood levels were all negative. The victims also denied any allegations of sexual abuse by anyone, but they admitted to being closer to their father, which made their mother uncomfortable.

Again, the wife and mother, petitioned the office of the former DIGP, now deceased, the late Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech, who directed for fresh inquiries at Kajjansi Police Station. The mother, father, children and witnesses, were interviewed and the victims re-examined by another group of medical Doctors at Mulago. The findings still came out negative.

Police pointed out that the allegations by the woman and mother to the two children were therefore, established to be wrongful and maliciously sought, to throw the father of her children in prison, and thereby gain all power over their children and property.

Meanwhile, the couple have a divorce case ongoing in court.