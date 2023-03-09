MTN Uganda has selected a new Chief Community Officer (CCO) for Luweero, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen community engagement.

The new CCO, Musa Ssebuliba Kayongo ,will play a key role in understanding the needs and aspirations of communities in Luweero, helping MTN to execute a community-led strategy to better serve its customers.

MTN Uganda is launching CCOs as part of its 2023 thematic campaign dubbed Together, We’re Unstoppable. The campaign is about the enduring spirit of Ugandans to prevail.

The campaign recognizes that Ugandans are doers, and their doing inspires MTN to do. Ugandans take whatever they’ve got and make the most of it.

Turning a highly competitive environment into a highly creative environment. This creativity shines bright in their everyday hustles.

The CCOs will play a more prominent role in better understanding the needs and aspirations of the doers in our communities, while helping MTN to continuously design and avail tools that enable their aspirations.

Commenting on the appointment, the acting Chief Commercial Officer MTN MoMo,Adams Kibet said, “We are excited to welcome Musa Kayongo as our new CCO for Luweero.

His extensive experience in community engagement and his passion for empowering local farmers and entrepreneurs make him an excellent fit for this role.

By listening to our customers and understanding their needs, we can create even greater impact in their lives and support them in achieving their goals.”

Patrick Tusiime, MTN’s Commercial Head Central, added, “At MTN, we are committed to building sustainable partnerships with the communities we serve.

Musa kayongo appointment as CCO reflects our ongoing efforts to deepen our ties with the people of Luweero and to empower them to thrive in their businesses, communities and families.”

Musa Kayongo, the newly appointed CCO for Luweero, expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I am honoured to be chosen by MTN Uganda as Chief Community Officer for the Luweero region.

Having grown up in this area and witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by local farmers and entrepreneurs, I am passionate about empowering these communities and helping them to achieve their full potential.

I look forward to working closely with MTN and the local business community to create sustainable value and drive positive change in the region.”

The MTN team led by the CCO visited the Tozikiza Savings and Development Association which has 75 members engaged in growing and selling pineapples and the Pius factory which supports about 200 coffee farmers to understand and support their work.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, MTN Uganda will continue to appoint CCOs across the country, with a focus on understanding the unique needs and aspirations of each region. By working closely with local communities, MTN aims to create long-lasting partnerships that empower entrepreneurs, drive economic growth, and enhance the lives of Ugandans.