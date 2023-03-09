The government has issued financial implication on an ant-homosexuality bill despite pressure and disquiet from the donor community.

“This is to certify that the Anti- Homosexuality Bill, 2023 has been reviewed in accordance with Section 76 of the Public Finance and Management Act, 2015, as amended,” the statement from the government read in part despite pressure from donors.

The government is comprehensively criminalising the activities that promote homosexuality in the country and laying down stringent requirements for registration of civil society organisations in the country.

Some of the NGOs that provide the biggest funding to the country are believed to be the promoters of LGBTQ activities in the country.

Unverified reports suggest that these donors had threatened to cut off their support to the country if it passes the bill into law.

In February this year, the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations or NGO Bureau said it was investigating operations of 22 NGOs across the country suspected to be involved in promotion of LGBTQ activities.

The investigations also centered on the legality of the NGOs, profile of key personnel, and source of funding, among others.

Donor agencies cited as financiers include Germany development partners GIZ, American Jewish Service, USAID, Open Society Initiative for East Africa, American Embassy, Tides Foundation, and Oxfam.

There has been reports that some NGOs were actively recruiting schoolchildren into same-sex relations.

However, in statement seen by the Nile Post, the government said it has reviewed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 in accordance with section 76 of the Public Finance and Management Act, 2015.

The Bill has the overall objective including to establish a comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect the traditional family through prohibiting sexual relations between persons of the same sex, strengthening the nation’s capacity to deal with emerging threats to the traditional family.

It aimed at protecting the cherished culture of Uganda and protecting children and youth who are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

The Bill also intends to prohibit marriage between persons of the same sex and penalize homosexual behavior and related practices.

“To prohibit the promotion of homosexuality and to protect and provide assistance and payment. Compensation to victims of homosexuality.

Homosexuals, landlords, brothel proprietors, chief executives of pro-gay organisations and film directors face imprisonment or fines, ranging from Shs5m to Shs100m, if the new Anti-Homosexuality Bill is enacted in its current form.

Prepared by Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa, the Bill gazetted last Friday seeks to criminalise homosexuality as well as its promotion and financing.

Its penalties overall are comparably lesser than those specified in the minister David Bahati-sponsored anti-gay law that court quashed in 2014 on grounds that it was enacted without quorum.

For instance, offences of homosexuality and attempted or aggravated homosexuality which in the older version were punishable with life imprisonment in the proposed legislation carry a maximum 10-year jail term.

The push to reintroduce a law to tackle homosexuality has been engineered by leaders of various religions and Parliament.

Uganda is among 77 countries that criminalise gay and lesbian practices, according to the United Nations.

The Bill provides a fine of Shs100m for an entity promoting homosexuality, whether through printing of materials, funding, hosting or complicity, as well as deregistration of such organisation’s chief executive.

Persons who run brothels for homosexuals risk seven years’ imprisonment while landlords who rent property to homosexuals face a year in jail.

There is a provision of five-year imprisonment for anyone convicted of attempted or actual procurement of homosexuality while anyone found guilty of conducting/contracting same-sex marriage risks 10-year imprisonment.