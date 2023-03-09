ANT has described Justice Kenneth Kakuru as a man who stood for judicial integrity in all his professional life.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) said the fallen Justice of the Court of Appeal Kenneth Kakuru believed in dispensing justice without fear or compromise.

ANT acting national coordinator Alice Alaso said Ugandans looked to Justice Kakuru for his, “Sobering voice, shedding light in the dark” world to enable petitioners access justice.

“Daring to differ even when it did not augur well politically with his appointing authority. We join the rest of Ugandans, the family and the Legal fraternity to mourn the passing of a courageous, respected, bold and truthful legal and judicial icon,” she noted.

Alaso said in a country where politics, patronage, corruption and victimisation have messed up the judiciary, Justice Kakuru was and symbolised hope for a better Uganda .

“We pray that God rewards his labour. May his family be comforted, and the remnant of his kind in the judicial service cling onto the legacy of staying true to the Judicial oath. Fare thee well Hon. Justice Kenneth Kakuru,” she said.

The Judiciary released burial arrangements for the late Court of Appeal Judge.

According to the Judiciary, Kakuru’s body arrived in Uganda on Wednesday at midnight and was taken to A plus funeral home in Kampala.

Today, March 9, there will be a special court session at the judiciary headquarters at 2pm.

“Judicial officers and advocates are requested to robe for this special session. Thereafter, the body will be taken to his home in Buziga for an overnight vigil,” Karemani said.

Tomorrow, Friday, there will be a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero at 9am after which the body will be transported to Rwebishuri, Mbarara for an overnight vigil.

On Saturday, there will be a funeral service at St. James Cathedral, Ruharo before the late Justice Kakuru’s body will be laid to rest in Rwebishuri at 4pm.

Justice Kakuru died on Tuesday at the age of 65 at Aga Khan hospital in Kenya where he had been taken in critical condition after suffering from prostate cancer which was in advanced stages.

Kakuru has been known as a no-nonsense judge owing to his judgements and other court decisions.

For example, in 2018, he gave a dissenting judgment nullifying removal of age limits out of the Constitution.

Justice Kakuru, who began by reciting the country’s history right from the ‘reign of terror’ of Idi Amin to the current NRM government, quoted President Museveni’s 1986 speech where he promised democratic governance, change in quality of politics, and people power.

Before joining the Judiciary, Justice Kakuru practised law through his firm, Kakuru and Company Advocates, and distinguished himself as an environmental rights attorney and an expert in public interest litigation.

He held a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s of law from Makerere University, a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre, and a master’s degree in educational policy, planning and development from Kyambogo University.