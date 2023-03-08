Uganda’s consulate in Guangzhou will hold the first ever facilitation symposium Ugandans doing business and those intending to do business in China with an aim to mitigate challenges they face.

According to a statement from the Consulate General, the symposium scheduled for March 14th has been organised in partnership with Kingbridge Law firm in Guangzhou, a full-service law firm with 18 professional legal divisions in over 35 countries.

“The symposium follows the recent reopening of China after the Covid-19 pandemic to provide Ugandans with relevant information to mitigate the challenges they face while doing business in China,” a statement from the Consulate General states.

The symposium is aimed at highlighting the entry and exit requirements of China and the role of the Consulate as well as discuss the business environment and opportunities in China in view of the recent opening up of China.

During the symposium, Ambassador Judyth Nsababera, Consul General, Uganda Consulate Guangzhou will update the business community on the role of the Consulate whiole other representatives will provide information in the different business related laws, tariffs taxes and fees in China; offer legal advice to Ugandans that incurred losses during the pandemic on how to claim compensation from the companies that defrauded them and; offer legal guidance to those that wish to open up businesses in China.

“ The Consulate therefore wishes to encourage Ugandans that wish to do business in China to attend the event to get up-to-date information on the business environment in China. The meeting will start 6pm China time and 1pm Ugandan time. ”

The Uganda business community in China is encouraged to attend in person at the Kinbridge Law Firm offices located at 24/F-25/F, G Tower, GT Land Plaza of the Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou while those in Uganda can participate online using the zoom meeting details below.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88598985033?pwd=WkFsMkd5ZDR2Z2J5bnUyTHp0dFB6QT09

Meeting ID: 885 9898 5033

Passcode: 249560