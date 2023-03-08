The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo has expressed outrage over President Felix Tshisekedi’s “attempt” to postpone the 20 December general elections over persistent insecurity in the east.

“The situation in the east of the country should not constitute an excuse for the president to postpone the elections,” Cherubin Okende, the spokesperson for opposition politician Moise Katumbi is quoted by the French broadcaster RFI as saying

Mr Okende reminded Mr Tshisekedi of the promise he made in the early days of his presidency to set up the army headquarters in the east in an effort to effectively deal with armed groups.

“Four years later, the regime is still unable to restore peace in this part of the country,” he said.

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu, said that according to article 70 of the constitution, the president is elected for a five-year term. “Come 23 January 2024, Tshisekedi must vacate his post,” he said.

The two opposition politicians were reacting to Mr Tshisekedi’s remarks to French President Emmanuel Macron that the conflict in the east may delay the elections.

However, critics believe various challenges could be used as an excuse by the ruling coalition to justify the postponement of the elections.