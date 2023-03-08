Fast rising Israel based female Ugandan singer, Tyana Bax has released a new track named ‘Owooma.’

The new dancehall love song speaks about a woman singing praises for her lover whom she describes as not being regular but rather muscular in love and brings her goose bumps whenever his name is mentioned.

“You give tickle, owooma nga nva butiko, ommeza olutiko”, Tyana says in one of the lines in the song.

The female singer has previously released Nyongera, Omukuto, Oliwabula, Irrigate, and Gukuba in which she collaborated with Pallaso to see her wrap up the year 2022 in style.