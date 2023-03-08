Beverage company, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has opened up a nursing area for mothers to continue breastfeeding at work.

Whereas breast milk is the most natural and nutritious form of food for babies, providing them with essential minerals , with the growing number of women in employment, nursing is becoming more challenging given the work schedules that normally involve eight hours away from home.

In a bid to support the breastfeeding mothers but also help them balance the demands of their home and professional lives, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has established a nursing area to allow nursing mothers express and store their babies’ milk.

“The new nursing area is a welcome addition to ensure that employees can balance their work and family responsibilities. Working mothers face a challenge when it comes to breastfeeding due to the long hours away from their babies,” said Catherine Gita, the Director for People and Culture at CCBU.

“At CCBU, we believe in doing business the right way by following our values and working toward solutions that benefit us all. Profitability is important, but not at any cost. When we grow our business the right way, not just the easy way, we help create inclusive growth opportunities for our communities, women and youth, our customers, our employees, and our shareholders, for a better shared future.”

The nursing area was officially opened by Dr. Miria Matembe, a former Member of Parliament and an advocate for women’s rights International Women’s Day.

Matembe applauded the company for taking such a great stride in supporting mothers in the workplace and urged other companies to emulate CCBU.

“What a wonderful and thoughtful move that will undoubtedly make the lives of nursing mothers easier. This initiative is sure to be an incredible asset that will be greatly appreciated by working mothers. I applaud CCBU for being a thought leader in child and maternal wellbeing in the workplace,” she said.

Matembe encouraged women to use their positions of influence to fight for equity noting that it’s also important for women to be economically empowered that they can continuously contribute towards the development of the country.

Coca Cola employees were thrilled and expressed gratitude to the company for giving them the opportunity to continue with their breastfeeding journey even when they are away from their babies.

“As a nursing mother, I am happy that I can now express my baby’s milk without worrying about comfort and privacy. I am glad the company has also given me a safer and more hygienic way to store and transport the milk home,” said Miranda Nansubuga, the sales administrator and a new mother at CCBU.