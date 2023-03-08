As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day , Civil Society Organisations have decried limited access and high internet costs that they say are an impediment for women and girls to embrace the digital world.

This year’s International Women’s Day is being celebrated under the theme “Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

Addressing journalists at Eureka Hotel in Kampala civil society organizations including UWONET, FOWODE, Women of Uganda Network, Barefoot Low, and Akina Mama Wa Afrika said Uganda has one of the lowest internet penetration rates (29.1%) in Africa which is largely attributed to the high data prices.

“As a result, millions of women and girls are either forced to depend on their husbands to access the internet or remain offline,” the CSOs said.

The CSO leaders said that despite the country’s existing laws and policies on ICT including the National Information Technology Authority Uganda Act 2009, Data Protection and Privacy Act 2019, National Information and Communications Technology Policy 2014, access to technology and ICT is still a big challenge for women and girls in Uganda.

They noted that although technology has improved diagnosis response and treatment in every way from accuracy, to speed to accessibility there by reducing maternal mortality, it is still not affordable to all women in Uganda, hence remains for the few privileged who can afford.

“For example the Women’s Hospital in Mulago has the latest technology but is not affordable by ordinary Ugandan women. It is also important to note is that despite the availability of technology and ICTs, many of the women in Uganda have a low income compared to men and therefore cannot afford to own a computer and because of their domestic roles they are unable to spend time or visit internet cafes.”

“ This limits their access to online platforms hence the information gap. Moreover, women are less likely to know the language for communication, reading, and computer skills needed to surf the web since only 72% of Ugandan women are literate according to the UBOS 2022.”

The civil society organisations said whereas there has been progress in access and usability of ICT in the country, the digital divide is still wide in comparison between men and women.

They also blamed the lack of gender responsive policies in the ICT sector for human rights and safety concerns such as cyber bullying, online harassment and cyberstalking against women and girls.

“Despite the passing of the Privacy and Data Protection Act to protect the rights of online users, there is still a massive presence of online sexy contents, pornography or contents objectifying women and the consumption of such materials that further acts of violence against women.”

“Beyond online harassment and cyberstalking by non-state actors, Uganda’s legal environment is unfriendly as it provides for surveillance and lawful interception and monitoring of communications in the course of telecommunications, postal or any other related services or systems,” they added.

Recommendations

The leaders asked government to strengthen its role and invest enough resources towards making ICT services nearer to all Ugandans and more especially women who majority have for long been left out as a way to reduce the digital divide

They want government to make broadband internet accessible and affordable to all Ugandans in the urban and rural areas.

“Government has to reduce taxes on technology, innovation and ICT equipment such that they become affordable to average Ugandan women. Our call is specific to technology related to smart and clean agriculture, reduction of unpaid care and domestic work.”

The CSOs also want government to invest in skilling women and girls to enhance access and use of technology and ICT

They also asked government to work on lowering the internet cost and other associated digital technologies for women and girls in order to enhance affordability.