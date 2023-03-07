The Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo has described deceased Justice Kenneth Kakuru as an invaluable defender of human rights that the country will always miss.

Kakuru,65, a justice of the Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court died on Tuesday morning from Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi where he had been rushed in critical condition.

Commenting about the death, the Chief Justice said the deceased has played a crucial role in the dispensation of justice in the country.

“Justice Kakuru has been a valued member of the bench since his appointment in July 2013 and will greatly be missed by the judiciary and the people who have known him. He was according to his judgements a human rights defender per excellence,” Dollo said in a short statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“We shall surely miss him and ask that the Lord receives him in glory for eternity.”

The Chief Justice however noted that the judiciary will release the detailed funeral program for the deceased justice of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court later.

Kakuru applied for retirement in 2021, Kakuru citing his deteriorating health condition.

By that time, he was 63 years old and was seven years shy of the retirement age for Court of Appeal judges.