Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries has said he is ready to reconcile with his children after seven years of no communication.

The children are; Gift Bugingo, Winnie Treasure Bugingo and Jennifer Blessed and Isaac Bugingo all whom he sired with ex-wife Teddy Naluswa.

For some years now, Bugingo and his children have not been on good terms after they publicly accused him of abandoning them in the aftermath of his marriage with Naluswa falling apart.

However, during one of his sermons this week, Bugingo told his followers that he had learnt that forgiveness is often a better path than holding onto grudges, and that he had decided to forgive his children.

”Today, I have forgiven all my children. I have neither been forced nor persuaded. I’m a born again and I want to go to heaven,” an emotional Bugingo said.

The pastor went on to say that after close to seven years of not hearing from his children, he is now ready to meet and harmonise with them.

”My daughters know where to find me, I will be the happiest if I see any of them tomorrow or tonight. I have never blocked anyone on phone. They are free to call, send a message. For the past seven years, we have not chatted, we have not talked to each other..But as for me, the door is open,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gift Bugingo, who recently graduated from Makerere university welcomed his father’s statement and said she held no ill will towards against her father anymore.

“There are no grudges anymore. Whatever happened in the past happened. There’s no family that is perfect only that ours was all over place. It would be the right to do (forgiving),” she told a local media.

The family fallout dominated the news as the renowned pastor sought divorce from Naluswa whom he had accused of embarrassing him in public among other reasons.

The pastor would in 2021 move in with Susan Makula and the pair went on to hold what was assumed as a customary marriage at the latter’s home in Kawuku, Entebbe.

This led to Bugingo and Makula being dragged to court over accusations of participating in a customary marriage despite both being aware of the subsisting marriage between the former and Naluswa.