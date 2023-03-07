The second victim of the shooting by Lance Corporal David Katamugaya, a UPDF guard attached to the Kamuswaga of Kooki has passed on at Nsambya hospital where she had been admitted.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said on Tuesday afternoon that Anita Namakula passed on at Nsambya.

“Anita Namakula passed on from Nsambya hospital .The body is to be conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem,” Owoyesigyire said.

The incident

In an incident that happened in the week hours of Tuesday morning, Lance Corporal Katamugaya at a local bar in Makindye division Kampala, shot at five people who were enjoying beer.

“When he approached the group, he instructed one of them to step aside and opened fire towards the four remaining victims, killing one instantly,” Owoyesigire said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police say that that the UPDF soldier guarding the Kamuswaga had earlier warned that he would return and deal with the group and his words came to pass when after only 15 minutes, he returned.

In the resultant melee, he shot dead on Aggrey Ampumuza whereas four others sustained injuries and were rushed to various health facilities for medical attention.

Police noted that whereas the exact cause of the shooting is not yet known, reports indicate that it was a crime of passion after reports emerged that the UPDF officer was in a relationship with one Anita Namakula that he accused the deceased Ampumuza of also having an affairs with.

To lend credence to the allegation, when the Kamuswaga guard opened fire, it is Ampumuza who was killed instantly.

Police found an AK47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition at the UPDF officer’s residence but he had gone into hiding.