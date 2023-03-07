A kindergarten teacher has been remanded to prison by a court in Nabweru, Nansana municipality, for leading a group of three men in sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in violation of Ugandan law.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect, Derrick Pakcho, a teacher at Home Kindergarten, Busibante in Najjera, allegedly sodomised the 16-year-old juvenile on February 23 in Nabweru south cell with three sexual gang members.

It is said that the victim who is a casual labourer, was lured with promises of a lucrative job by the suspect. On the fateful day, at around midnight, they boarded a taxi from Najjera to Nabweru South I Cell, and entered into a wall fenced house.

However, Upon arrival, the victim was approached by three other men, who forcefully stripped him naked and sodomised him in turns. They were later joined by the teacher, Derrick Pakcho who also did the same.

When the victim gained consciousness, he reported the matter to the defense secretary of Busibante village called Sulait Nsumba who reported to police which apprehended the teacher and charged him to court.

Although the suspect maintained that he was innocent, court at Nabweru charged him with aggravated defilement and trafficking in persons before remanding him to Kitalya prison.

Relatedly, court in Jinja city also remanded to prison a one Lydia Mukhoda the deputy head teacher in charge of discipline at PMM Girls SS in Jinja, on several counts of aggravated defilement, trafficking in persons and grooming of young girls into unnatural sex practices.

It was established that this teacher was grooming girls through luring them with gifts and cash, transporting them to lodges, introducing them to narcotic drugs, and recording them in sex videos for commercial purposes.

She was arraigned in courts of law alongside her partner identified as Martha Maigga whom she has been working with.