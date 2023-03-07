Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, the key suspect in the ongoing murder case of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa has asked court to allow him file an appeal even before the trial is completed.

On Tuesday, when the case resumed, Kasolo requested the trial judge, Isaac Muwata to allow him make an appeal.

“Your lordship, can I make an appeal in this case even when trial is ongoing,” Kasolo asked.

The trial judge interjected asking him the basis on which he is basing his intended appeal.

“You want to appeal against what? You can’t just wake up one morning and make an appeal. You must have a reason for doing so,” Justice Muwata asked.

“It is about the case going on now,” the suspect responded.

The judge asked that Kasolo further explains what he meant.

“Why I am seeking appeal is because according to what the court decided yesterday to admit my charge and caution statement and ruling that I wasn’t tortured, I feel I should appeal.”

However, the judge overruled the suspect saying he cannot appeal at this stage of the trial.

“ With such matters, you have to wait until the end of the case and make an appeal but as of now, you have to let the case continue,” Justice Muwata ruled.

Kasolo accepted the guidance from the court.

The development comes a day after the court dismissed claims by Kasolo that he had been tortured by security while in detention to force him to admit to the kidnap and subsequent murder of Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa.

Kasolo didn’t directly challenge evidence of the lady police officer and it’s likely possible that he was not tortured to obtain the statement from him,” Justice Muwata ruled on Monday morning.

“The claims of torture have not been proved by Kasolo to the standard required and I dismiss the claims of torture. The statement made by Kasolo was made according to the law and procedure and therefore shall be admitted as evidence.”

Charges

Five people including , Copriyan Kasolo, alias Arsenal, a shoe hawker in Nateete; Johnson Lubega alias Rasta unemployed; Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda both boda-boda riders in Kitaka Zone in Nateete and Sadat Kateregga’s alias Baros are currently undergoing trial for kidnap, aggravated robbery and murder of Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa which happened in 2019.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness