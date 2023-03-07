Police in Kampala is looking for David Katamugaya, a UPDF soldier attached to the security detail of the Kamuswaga of Kooki, who is suspected of fatally shooting four people and killing one instantly.

The suspect on the run allegedly shot the four from a local bar called “Naiga” Establishment in Boston village , Salama Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala at around 3am on Tuesday morning.

According to Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, a group of five individuals were drinking beer at the bar of “Naiga” establishment when Lance Corporal David Katamugaya David appeared wearing a green army uniform and carrying an AK47 gun.

“When he approached the group, he instructed one of them to step aside and opened fire towards the four remaining victims, killing one instantly,” Owoyesigire said.

He said that eyewitnesses accounts state that earlier the suspect Katamugaya left the bar after warning the group that he would come back and deal with them and he indeed returned 15 minutes later carrying a gun and shot at the group, killing a one Aggrey Ampumuza, a resident of the same address, instantly.

The other three Ben Twinamasiko, Aggrey’s brother, and another unidentified third victim were rushed to Mulago hospital in an ambulance and the only female victim identified as Anita Namakula, was taken to St. Francis Nsambya hospital.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, a police team immediately responded to the scene and recovered five cartridges along with one projectile.

“The police ascertained that the shooter was one of the bodyguards attached to Kamuswaga of Kooki,” Owoyesigire pointed out.

The police found an AK47 rifle with 24 rounds of ammunition at his residence. However, he had already disappeared.

Although police states that the cause of the shooting is still unknown, there is an allegation of a crime of passion after reports emerged that the officer David Katamugaya was in a relationship with one Anita Namakula and he accused Aggrey of meddling in their relationship .

Meanwhile police has urged anyone with information that may assist in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator to come forward and report to the nearest police station. The body of Aggrey has been taken to Mulago hospital for a postmortem examination.