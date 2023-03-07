Housing Finance Bank has launched a competitive Trade Finance Solutions campaign dubbed “Tambuza Business” (Move your business).

The campaign is aimed at simplifying the trade chain through facilitation of purchase, sale and movement of goods and services from sellers to buyers locally and across borders.

In line with the Banks Vision to be the preferred business and consumer bank, the Tambuza Business Campaign is offering up to UGX 500M unsecured bid bonds within 24 hours.

Customers also have access to other short-term facilities including Performance Guarantees, Advance Payment Guarantees, export and import financing,and working capital solutions – Contract Finance, supplier finance, Invoice/Certificate Discounting, invoice discounting, LPO financing and much more.

This campaign is strategically designed to catalyze economic growth through empowerment of businesses with convenient, affordable, and relevant financial solutions such as these.

The traders (importers, exporters, contractors, and local traders) now have access to a broad range of short-term products and services to elevate their business.

This campaign will guarantee all traders financial relief on Trade Finance facilities, vehicle asset financing where importations are required and agricultural export, and same day bid bond issuing. (24 hours).

Housing Finance Bank offers tailored Letters of Credit (LCs), which are a financial instrument that guarantees payment to a supplier when specific conditions are met.

With LCs, business owners can be confident that their suppliers will be paid on time, which can enable them build stronger relationships with their partners and avoid supply chain disruptions and build trust-based partnerships.

“Our Trade Finance solutions are designed to provide our customers with unmatched value, and we are confident that this campaign will help them manage their cashflow, control business risks, enhance their creditworthiness, and get access to working capital.” – Managing Director, Mr. Michael K. Mugabi.

Housing Finance Bank continues to provide customer-centric solutions, and the Tambuza Business Trade Finance campaign is no exception. The bank encourages customers to take advantage of the Tambuza Business campaign and transform their businesses.

We are confident that the campaign will help businesses in Uganda access the funding and support they need to succeed”. – Angela Ndawula, Head Business and Institutional Banking.

All those interested should call our Trade finance team on 041-7-707595, through the 24/7 Contact Centre toll free number 0800211082, on WhatsApp 0771888755, or send an email to [email protected] or visit any Housing Finance Bank Branches nearest to you.