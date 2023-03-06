Police have said they have started an awareness campaign together with NEMA in a bid to popularize the new express penalty scheme intended to deter non-compliance to environment laws and to prevent environment degradation.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they will in the next four weeks make the public aware of the penalty scheme in regards the compliance of environment laws.

“Environmental police and our police in all jurisdictions has teamed up with NEMA and other stakeholders to continue with expansive awareness drives as a countdown to the enforcement of laws and regulations on littering and noise pollution,”Enanga said in reference to April,1 when the enforcement begins.

Among the fines announced by NEMA, a motorist found without a dustbin in the car will be expressly fined Shs6million whereas the same fine goes for a motorist who throws rubbish through the window.

According to police, the awareness campaign will go on until March 31 before the enforcement starts on April 1.

“There are 27 more days before the enforcement kicks off. Littering and noise pollution have become an epidemic in the country with streets, roads, gardens, compounds and drainages plagued with litter and revelers, pedestrian and motorists dropping litter. We will be using CCTV cameras to observe and arrest those littering,”Enanga said.

He said Police and NEMA will team up with KCCA, UPDF, NGOs, religious leaders and local governments to conduct a robust education program on how to counter littering and noise pollution ahead of the enforcement next month.

“We urge want to urge the public and visitors to the country to follow these guidelines or else we will arrest offenders and fined.”