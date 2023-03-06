President Museveni has said that homosexuals would not be a major concern for the people in Uganda and the country at large if the same people were not deliberately forcing everyone to appreciate them.

The president made the comments in response to a question by South African journalists during his State Visit to the country.

“Nobody concentrates so much on homosexuals, nobody is hunting them, but because they come and want to come and force us to say homosexuality oyee, that is how you get a backlash,” Museveni said.

He added that homosexuals are the ones “provoking us”.

President Museveni said the western countries are insufferable and want to impose their ideas on everyone. He said such people are the ones provoking all this.

Museveni is not the first Ugandan leader to express the matter of homosexuals.

At a prayer service held in parliament and attended by several religious leaders Anita Among, speaker of the parliament, said “We want to appreciate our promoters of homosexuality for the social economic development they have brought to the country,” in reference to western countries and donors.

“But we do not appreciate the fact that they are killing morals. We do not need their money, we need our culture.”

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa while attending the African Caribbean and Pacific- European Union summit said that there is a need for the Contonou Agreement to broadly define human rights in relation to homosexuality.

According to Tayebwa, the agreement contains clauses promoting homosexuality and abortion, a practice he said Uganda will vehemently oppose.

“We have discovered that with the Post Cotonou agreement, there are hidden clauses concerning human rights. Clauses to do with sexuality, promotion of LGBT/homosexuality and clauses to do with abortion,” he said.

“We are a society that is not ready for homosexuality and we are a society that is not ready for abortion. As Africa, we believe that the institution of the family is at the core of whatever we are doing,” Tayebwa said adding that, ’the EU is demanding that we take a certain root, they should also know the character of our society.